In the end, it has not been any of the large accounts pending with the law that has ended up knocking down Donald Trump, nor his role in the assault on the Capitol, nor the proven tax fraud of his emporium, condemned in December in New York; not even having kept classified documents after leaving the White House. The payment of black money to cover up an extramarital affair in 2006, when his wife Melania was recovering from the birth of their son, will be the reason that will bring Trump to justice. A cause minor Compared to the rest, a mere bedroom affair, but enough to make the Republican the first US president, active or retired, to sit before a court. Also the first presidential candidate, in his case for re-election in 2024, to face criminal charges during a campaign over which the shadow of justice is projected.

A New York grand jury voted Thursday to indict the former Republican president in the case for the secret payment of $130,000 to the porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair that, if known, would have dynamited her presidential aspirations. since the alleged bribery aborted the scandal in the final stretch of the campaign. The Republican, who has repeatedly denied the relationship, has immediately reacted to the announcement with his well-known alternative truth, that he is the subject of a “witch hunt” by his Democratic rivals, “these radical left thugs”, as he defined them this Thursday in a message published by his social network. “This is an unprecedented attack on our country,” he wrote, in virulent capital letters, on Truth Social. “America is now a third world nation in serious decline. How sad!”.

The specific indictment, stamped with the Bragg prosecutor’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days. It is assumed that, behind the scenes, the prosecution is negotiating the voluntary surrender of Trump. If he accepts it, it could produce the unprecedented image of a former president, accompanied by secret service agents, while he is photographed and fingerprinted in court.

The Manhattan prosecutor’s office earlier this month invited Trump to testify before the grand jury that has investigated the alleged payment, a sign that indictment was imminent. The Republican declined the offer, according to prosecution sources. The accusation opens a legally unknown scenario, given that no US president, active or retired, has been in this situation. It also poses an existential dilemma for his party, already divided, when it comes to supporting or rejecting a candidate for the White House in 2024 appointed by the courts, although until now it has closed ranks almost unanimously around the tycoon.

The police have arranged contingency plans in Washington and New York, headquarters of Trump’s emporium, in anticipation of protests by the former president’s followers, after the appeal made by him on his social network on the 18th. Dozens of Trump supporters have demonstrated in Manhattan but, as the alleged announcement of the impeachment dragged on – theoretically, according to Trump’s own announcement, on Tuesday the 21st – it was difficult to find any supporters among the crowd of journalists gathered.

After Trump rejected the invitation of the prosecution, the presence of his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has testified repeatedly this month behind closed doors, and that of Daniels herself made evident the imminence of the prosecution, which however was delayed again last week . Cohen, a former confidant of the mogul, was sentenced to prison in 2018 after pleading guilty in federal court to violating campaign finance laws for buying the silence of Daniels and another woman during the final stretch of the 2016 campaign. , among other crimes.

The attorney paid Daniels in advance of the money, which was later reimbursed by Trump, whose company, the Trump Organization, recorded the delivery as legal expenses. In early 2016, Cohen also arbitrated a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal of $150,000 from the tabloid’s publisher. The National Enquirer, a close friend of Trump and who promised not to publish the exclusive. The Republican, who at the time was married to his current wife, Melania Trump, denies having sexual relations with either of the two women. The former editor of enquirer He was the last witness for the grand jury a few days ago.

One year until trial

The agenda that now opens before the Republican leads to a crucial date, the 2024 presidential elections. Any trial would take more than a year, according to legal experts, so it could coincide with the last leg of the campaign. If he is formally charged, as it appears, he will be the first president, active or retired, of the United States to face criminal proceedings. But criminal cases in New York take on average more than a year to progress from indictment to trial, according to sources at the Manhattan district attorney’s office. That raises the possibility of a trial in the middle of the campaign, or even after the election has been held, though bringing a president-elect or sitting to trial on state charges is well into uncharted legal territory. If he were re-elected, he would not be able to pardon himself from charges like those brought by Bragg.

In the short term, the indictment would involve Trump traveling to the district attorney’s office in downtown New York to turn himself in. In high-profile cases like this, the defendant’s lawyers and prosecutors often agree on a date and time to avoid the embarrassment of a house arrest; it also avoids handcuffing the defendant with his hands behind his back, choosing instead to handcuff him in front. In an ironic twist on the script, and if Trump did not agree to turn himself in, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and Trump’s main Republican rival, would have to approve the request for the extradition of the defendant, who habitually resides in that state, although legal experts maintain that his role would be strictly administrative.

It is paradoxical that this case is the one that has pushed the Republican to court the most, if the rest of the processes against him are taken into account: two federal ones, for keeping confidential documents and for his role in instigating the assault on the Capitol in 2021; another for trying to subvert the results of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia, and the parallel cases for tax fraud in the Manhattan and New York prosecutors. He stormy daniels case it derives from the first, since it is based on an allegedly fraudulent accounting record.

In fact, in December, the Trump Organization, the name of the family emporium, was found guilty of tax fraud in a criminal case also investigated by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office. In September, New York State Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and three of his adult children civilly for what she described as “exceptional” fraud, a case that could draw penalties of at least 250 million dollars.

The explosive dimension that this case has taken on is also especially striking, if one takes into account that it was about to go to the dead end in February of last year after the resignation of two of the main lawyers from Bragg’s office, recently arrived to the position The resignation of those who until then were directing the investigation was interpreted as a withdrawal by the prosecution and perhaps an eventual filing of the case, but nothing could be further from the truth, as shown by the accusation in a case that has accelerated since January with the presentation of evidence before the grand jury. Since the middle of that month, the grand jury has been meeting every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at two in the afternoon local time.

The judicial front facing Trump is so broad that President Joe Biden appointed a special prosecutor, Jack Smith, in November to oversee all investigations involving him. In all cases, starting with that of Daniels, the Republican candidate for the White House in 2024 has denied the biggest. Regarding prosecutor Bragg, Trump wrote on the 18th on his social network, Truth Social, that the office headed by the Democrat is “corrupt and highly politicized.” Like squid ink, he has also attacked the New York State Attorney, the Democrat James, assuring that she is the object of a “witch hunt”, that is, of a political persecution motivated by the interests of what was in her day candidate to govern New York. To the usual accusations of him, he added this Thursday that of “electoral interference” in a witch hunt that, the magnate assures, “will end up turning against Joe Biden.” The current president has not yet made public his intention to run for re-election in 2024.

The alleged political motivation that Trump and his lawyers blame Bragg and James is the main argument in the hands of the Republicans. An ammunition that they use to exonerate their leader from all guilt and that can deepen the social and political polarization of the country that the ex-president left as his main legacy.

