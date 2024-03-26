The Defender OCTA gets BMW's latest V8 under the hood.

The Land Rover Defender has been on the market for a few years now. You can get it with excellent inline-six engines, PHEVs and even a big supercharged V8. It is therefore plausible to say that the range is now complete. But nothing could be further from the truth, because Land Rover announces the Defender OCTA On.

Well, we say Land Rover Defender, but officially Defender is now the brand. That is the company's new strategy: Jaguar, Defender, Range Rover and Discovery. Even with that distribution, Jaguar is the least popular at the moment.

Anyway, back to the Defender OCTA, because it promises to be a special device. It is the absolute top model of the range that sits ABOVE the Defender P500.

Defender OCTA extra high

Think of it a bit as the 'Raptor' variant of the Defender. So not an extra low variant with thick bumpers and a Nürburgring sticker on the buttocks, but an off-roader par excellence.

The Defender OCTA stands higher on its legs and gets real off-road tires, not UUHP semi-slicks.

The engine is also special, because the V8 is NOT the same as all other Defenders. According to JLR, there is a biturbo V8 under the hood. This means that there is a degree of probability bordering on certainty that a BMW engine is present. This is also the case with the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport.

Not the first BMW engine in a Land Rover

Here too, this N63B44TU3 will be good for 530 hp and 750 Nm. More important for JLR is that the engine is much more modern. For example, there is a 48V generator between the engine and transmission that assists the car when driving away. With the BMW V8, the car meets the Euro 6d emission requirements.

It is not the first time that a Land Rover has a BMW engine under the hood. In the 1990s, the second generation Range Rover had a 2.5 turbo diesel from BMW (from the 525 tds). The third generation Range Rover was available with a 2.9 diesel from the 530d and a 4.4 V8 from the 540i. The Land Rover Freelander was available with a 2.0 diesel from the 320d. So the phenomenon is certainly not new.

