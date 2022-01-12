Colombia vs. Peru will have 100% capacity despite massive covid infections

Despite the massive contagions of covid-19 for its variant Ómicron, the first match of the Colombia selection will have 100% of the fans in the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

According to the mayor of the city, Jaime Pumarejo, the conditions in which fans enter the game help prevent infections. This, because the requirement is that everyone comes vaccinated.

It is not an epidemiological risk

“The National Team match has shown that it is not a high epidemiological risk, it is outdoors, everyone is in their position and at that time there is much more control of the mask, there is always a defined group of people, and after the match there is no change in contagion rates, we gave the game free rein, “Pumarejo told Caracol Televisión.

The match will be next November 28 against Peru, the first match of the final stretch of the Qatar World Cup qualifier to be played at the end of this 2022.

“We have been seeing an increase in cases for 20 days, but we have not seen an increase in hospitalizations because we have 96% vaccinated with the first dose and much more than 70% with the second dose,” Pumarejo also said about the growing number of infections by covid.

