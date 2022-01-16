Colombia vs. Honduras: this is the lineup of Reinaldo Rueda

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian training in the United States.
Colombian training in the United States.
They meet this Sunday in a warm-up match.
January 16, 2022, 04:34 PM
The Colombia selection faces Honduras this Sunday in a friendly match in U.S, from 5:30 p.m.
Colombia faces the game with a selection mostly from the local environment. In the starting lineup, the presence of midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero stands out.
Colombia will resume the tie on January 28 in Barranquilla, against Peru. And then visit Argentina.
Colombian lineup
dodgy; Candelo, Gomez, Martinez, Hinestroza; Giraldo, Vega; Quintero, Chara; Precious and Borja.
SPORTS
January 16, 2022, 04:34 PM
