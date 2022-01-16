Colombia vs. Honduras: this is the lineup of Reinaldo Rueda

The Colombia selection faces Honduras this Sunday in a friendly match in U.S, from 5:30 p.m.

(You may be interested: New news from Naples about Ospina’s injury)

Colombia faces the game with a selection mostly from the local environment. In the starting lineup, the presence of midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero stands out.

Colombia will resume the tie on January 28 in Barranquilla, against Peru. And then visit Argentina.

Colombian lineup

dodgy; Candelo, Gomez, Martinez, Hinestroza; Giraldo, Vega; Quintero, Chara; Precious and Borja.

SPORTS