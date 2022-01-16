Monday, January 17, 2022
Colombia vs. Honduras: this is the lineup of Reinaldo Rueda

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2022
in Sports
Colombian National Team

Colombian training in the United States.

Colombian training in the United States.

They meet this Sunday in a warm-up match.

The Colombia selection faces Honduras this Sunday in a friendly match in U.S, from 5:30 p.m.

(You may be interested: New news from Naples about Ospina’s injury)

Colombia faces the game with a selection mostly from the local environment. In the starting lineup, the presence of midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero stands out.

Colombia will resume the tie on January 28 in Barranquilla, against Peru. And then visit Argentina.

Colombian lineup

dodgy; Candelo, Gomez, Martinez, Hinestroza; Giraldo, Vega; Quintero, Chara; Precious and Borja.

SPORTS

.
