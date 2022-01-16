Laura Freddi was the occasional columnist of this edition of Big Brother VIP, the former host took the place of Sonia Bruganelli on vacation in Dubai with her family.

Obviously, many have noticed the fact that the ex-wife of Paolo Bonolis has taken the place of the current wife. The gossip went crazy, but the two revealed that everyone agreed with this choice. Laura Freddi also revealed that there was a call between the two:

Sonia called me, she told me that the authors had given her my name, but it was a proposal that she immediately liked.

The showgirl i Non è la Rai then revealed another anecdote at the GF VIP Party by Giulia Salemi and Gaia Zorzi: “Sonia just before the episode, live on Instagram, said that Bonolis probably won’t remember me anymore, so by now it doesn’t make sense to say I’m her ex ..”

Laura Freddi revealed that her memory in the Cinecittà house is beautiful, but not like the experience that the current gieffins are experiencing:

I did the first edition of Big Brother and I sincerely envy them, because they have fun! We did nothing, we were bored looking at the wall. It is also true that we have been in there much less, they have been four months. I got to the end, I finished fifth. It was an experience to review the House and many authors, it was a breath of fresh air.

The woman will go back to doing the columnist? It would seem that Laura Freddi doesn’t mind that role at all: “I didn’t expect so much affection from the audience, but a lot, a lot, a lot! It’s not easy to replace someone in something that started three months ago. Initially I was a bit scared, but I felt at home and I was pampered. “