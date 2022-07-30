Colombia vs. Brazil, live: where to watch the Copa América final on TV

Colombia will not have just eleven players when it undertakes the heroic mission of defeating the colossus of South American women’s football. Some 25,000 souls will accompany the coffee makers in their duel against Brazil for the Copa América title.

The players of the Colombian team celebrate the victory over Argentina that gave them a place in the World Cup and the Olympics. See also Dollar closes at R$5.051, lowest in almost 8 months, with flows rotating to Brazil - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Favorite on paper, the ‘Canarinha’ has in Debinha, Beatriz Zanerrato and Adriana some of the best players on the continent. But the Colombians, led by 17-year-old prodigy Linda Caicedo, will have a yellow tide in the stands.

The numbers reflect a duel of David against Goliath: Brazil has won seven of the eight Copa América disputed, reached the final of a World Cup (2007) and has two Olympic silver medals (2004 and 2008).

Only Argentina has challenged the reign of the ‘Verdeamarelas’ in Copa América, when they defeated them in the 2006 final with the public of the José María Minella stadium in Mar del Plata as a squire.

Colombia, on the other hand, has two Copa América runners-up (2010, 2014) and only once, in the World Cup in Canada-2015, he passed the group stage of a World Cup or an Olympics.

on TV

Colombia vs. Brazil

7 p.m.

Bucaramanga

TV: DirecTV Sports, regional channels and Win Sports +

SPORTS

more sports news