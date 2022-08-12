The Colombian volleyball team could not win the title in the qualifying tournament in Argentina, falling this Thursday against the local team.

Quota to Games

Colombia played in search of the crown, to ratify its great moment and its good level. However, the locals took advantage and prevailed 3-1 to win the title at home. In addition, they also had already secured a place in the Pan American Games, after defeating the Peruvians 3-0 on Tuesday in the first day of the tournament that was played at the UPCN Voley stadium in San Juan.

The Argentines prevailed with partials of 25-21, 19-25, 25-18 and 25-19 to win the triangular title in which Peru finished in third and last place.

This tournament was also part of the second cycle of preparation for the senior women’s team that will culminate in Hermosillo (Mexico) with the Pan American Cup, where they will travel on August 18.

Previously, the national team played the Challenger Cup, where they obtained fourth place in the tournament.

Colombia is the current Pan American runner-up at Lima 2019, where it fell in the grand final against the Dominican Republic.

The Pan American Games will be held in 2023, in Santiago de Chile, between October 20 and November 5.

🇨🇴 🏐Colombia celebrates qualifying for the Pan American Games in Chile in women’s volleyball. #CityNoticiasMD Antonio Rizola coach of the national team accompanied us from Argentina. Tonight they play against the hosts. We tell you ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t9LXoNqZSL – Citytv Channel (@Citytv) August 11, 2022

