you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Women’s volleyball.
Colombian Volleyball Federation
Women’s volleyball.
The team had already defeated Peru but failed to win the title.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 11, 2022, 09:40 PM
The Colombian volleyball team could not win the title in the qualifying tournament in Argentina, falling this Thursday against the local team.
Quota to Games
Colombia played in search of the crown, to ratify its great moment and its good level. However, the locals took advantage and prevailed 3-1 to win the title at home. In addition, they also had already secured a place in the Pan American Games, after defeating the Peruvians 3-0 on Tuesday in the first day of the tournament that was played at the UPCN Voley stadium in San Juan.
The Argentines prevailed with partials of 25-21, 19-25, 25-18 and 25-19 to win the triangular title in which Peru finished in third and last place.
This tournament was also part of the second cycle of preparation for the senior women’s team that will culminate in Hermosillo (Mexico) with the Pan American Cup, where they will travel on August 18.
Previously, the national team played the Challenger Cup, where they obtained fourth place in the tournament.
Colombia is the current Pan American runner-up at Lima 2019, where it fell in the grand final against the Dominican Republic.
The Pan American Games will be held in 2023, in Santiago de Chile, between October 20 and November 5.
🇨🇴 🏐Colombia celebrates qualifying for the Pan American Games in Chile in women’s volleyball.
#CityNoticiasMD Antonio Rizola coach of the national team accompanied us from Argentina. Tonight they play against the hosts. We tell you ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t9LXoNqZSL
– Citytv Channel (@Citytv) August 11, 2022
SPORTS
More sports news
August 11, 2022, 09:40 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #volleyball #team #falls #Argentina #Pan #American
Leave a Reply