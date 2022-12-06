A study carried out among the Venezuelan immigrant population in Colombia has shown the rise of “webcam houses” in the border areas, where nearly 12,000 people they are dedicated to recording themselves in sexual activities that they later “sell” to foreign consumers through the Internet.



The study “Sex for survival” was presented this Monday in New York by the organization Aid for Aids, born in this city as a support group for communities vulnerable to HIV and that usually carries out campaigns to support people who do sex work.

In this case, the study was carried out between 2021 and 2022 by the Colombian section of the NGO, which interviewed 500 Venezuelans who engage in some type of sexual activity to survive, both heterosexual and homosexual and trans.

The founder of Aid for Aids, the Venezuelan Jesús Aguais, explained to EFE that the reason for the study to be presented in New York is to warn that what happened in Colombian territory can perfectly be reproduced in this city, after the arrival of thousands of Venezuelan refugees in the past months seeking their own survival strategies.

One of the most booming phenomena is the “webcam houses”, where immigrants have sex with each other (heterosexual but above all homosexual) and agree to be recorded for web pages with mostly American and European clients who pay per minute of connection. .

In the towns of Cúcuta and Villa del Rosario alone, near the border with Venezuela, there are between 800 and 1,000 houses dedicated to what is called “webcam modeling”, and in each of them groups of 5 to 20 people work. generally boys between the ages of 16 and 25.



This activity is not illegal when it is considered that its participants do it voluntarily, and the Colombian police only intervene in these houses when they have evidence that trafficking is taking place or that minors are being exploited.

But the multiplication of these spaces has lowered prices, and some of the testimonies collected by Aid for Aids suggest that extreme practices are increasingly taking place, which are better paid, such as accepting candle burns, whipping and even ingestion of feces or vomits.

Curiously, the management of these houses is often family or among a group of friends, and those who participate in these activities “do not associate the exchange of sex for money as a form of exploitation by a third party, but rather as a way of obtaining subsistence resources,” reads the report.

