The club, which is always surrounded by controversy, with positive and negative historical positions, and faced great pitfalls, including its relegation to the second division with a penalty from the Italian League in the 2006-2007 season due to its involvement and five other clubs in the so-called Italian League scandal 2006 by manipulating match results for money, known as “Calciopoli”.

These days, the old lady’s team in Italy is going through the most difficult situation in its history, represented by achieving the largest financial deficit in the history of the Italian League.

The ancient club officially informed the competent authorities in its country of a loss of $ 246.1 million for the 2021-2022 season.

Crisis is the most dangerous

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, the famous Italian journalist Mauricio Pistocchi said that the Juventus crisis is very serious, not only because of the criminal consequences that may affect former coaches, but also may cause the club to lose its reputation.

Pistocchi, who has been working in the Italian sports media for 40 years, added that in addition to the above, the many crimes with which Juventus are accused can affect the sporting side, as sanctions can lead to the loss of titles.

Reasons for financial losses

The large losses suffered by Juventus have well-known reasons, including the negative effects that struck the country in the Covid 19 pandemic, which led to a decrease in the club’s revenues, and the team’s failure to achieve the Champions League title since 1996 caused large financial losses that increased after its exit from the tournament itself this season at the hands of Spain’s Villarreal. .

The failure to achieve great results and win titles greatly affects advertising companies, which will certainly move away from the club in the event that it does not achieve titles.

The disappearance of 209 million dollars

Italian prosecutors are seeking to indict a group of former Juventus executives for what is described as financial misconduct that led to large losses, as prosecutors believe Juventus hid $209 million in losses over three years.

And the board of directors of the Italian Football League had completely resigned, as investigations are under way with them regarding unconfirmed rumors that they received commissions from player transfers and bank loans, in addition to the existence of errors in the financial figures calculated in player transfers.

In the event that the investigators reach the validity of these rumors, several charges will be brought against the resigned officials, most notably financial market manipulation.

For his part, the Italian journalist and program presenter on the Sport Media Set channel, Sandro Sabatini, said on his television program that Andrea Agnelli left the club after he was accused of falsifying the club’s account and not reporting his financial dealings, and he committed this because he felt excessive force.

On the other hand, the club’s supporters believe that what is happening is targeting the club’s resigned president, Andrea Anelli, one of the most famous club presidents in football history, along with 12 other managers.

Agnelli continued for a decade as president of the club, and the team won under his leadership more than 20 titles, the most important of which was the crowning of the Italian League 9 times in a row.

Juventus official statement

For its part, Juventus issued an official statement stating that all these accusations are baseless, adding that it has taken significant measures to counter these and other accusations of financial misconduct and manipulation.

The club stated in the statement that it plans to review its financial resources for the year 2022, player transfers, and the accounts of each operation, and Juventus amended the annual budget at its general assembly, but it is awaiting final approval from shareholders.

Spain demands sanctions

As the famous Arab proverb says, “misfortunes do not come singly,” Juventus is facing demands from the Spanish League addressed to the European Football Association “UEFA” to impose sanctions on Juventus after changing the club’s board of directors on the grounds of heavy financial losses and financial irregularities.

The demands of the Spaniards come within the plan previously announced by UEFA to organize all European leagues and punish any club that violates the rules of fair financial play approved by the International Federation of the game, which compares the value of expenses and revenues for the club annually.

UEFA immediately responded and opened a formal investigation into the club’s financial accounts, via its Club Financial Supervisory Authority, for what it described in the statement as possible breaches of the club’s license and financial fair play rules.

The shares of the Italian club fell by 6 percent following the announcement of its board of directors’ resignation on November 28, but it recovered again on December 1, with an increase of 3 percent, according to Juventus Fc Spa.

Regarding these demands, Mauricio Pistocchi expected in his statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the Spanish request would be rejected by the European Union to impose sanctions on Juventus, adding that the image of Italian football is already at great risk, and it will be difficult to restore it in the short term.

Juventus is the decision maker

Juventus is ranked ninth in the world in terms of financial value, with an amount of 3 billion and 450 million dollars, according to Forbes magazine, and it has a major role in decision-making in the world of European football.

numbers