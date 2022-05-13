Saturday, May 14, 2022
Colombia U-20 women’s team: day and time of their World Cup matches

May 13, 2022
Colombia Women's U-20 National Team

The Colombian U-20 Women’s Team qualifies for the World Cup.

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team qualifies for the World Cup.

The ‘tricolor’ is part of group B of the World Cup event.

After achieving the feat of ranking, The players of the Colombia Sub-20 National Team have already defined their path in the World Cup in Costa Rica, which will take place in August of this year.

Those directed by Carlos Paniagua will share group B with Germany, New Zealand and Mexico. This is the schedule of matches in Colombia.

Wednesday, August 10
Colombia vs. Germany
Morera Soto Stadium
Time: 12pm

Saturday August 13
Colombia vs. Mexico
National Stadium
Time: 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16
Colombia vs. New Zealand
National Stadium
Time: 6 p.m.

