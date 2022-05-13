Skull & Bones probably has one of the most complex stories in the history of video games. Announced in 2017, after four years of work as a spin-off of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, it was then postponed to 2019, but when everything seems ready here is another one, with the date moved to March 2020. Approaching that date, however traces of it were lost, appearing again with a renewed release, for March 2022.

As you may have noticed, March has already passed and there is no trace of Skull & Bones. This is because Ubisoft has moved further the release, expected by March 2023. In short, we are now ten years of development round and round but maybe, finally, there we are.

Skull & Bones has just been ranked in South Korea, which is only possible if the game is completed. We are beginning to have certainties therefore, even if the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 in full gold phase, has created a heavy precedent.

We remind you that, if it arrives, the title focused on naval battles between pirates, is scheduled for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S | X, Xbox One and PC. Cross your fingers.

Source: PSU