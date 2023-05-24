The Colombian national team sub-20 He fulfilled the first objective in the World Cup in Argentina, which was to debut with victory, against Israel, 2-1. Now comes challenge two, which is to face and overcome Japan, who also won the first round of group C. This is a key match to think about qualifying for the round of 16.

(You may be interested: They arrest a Colombian who displayed the Palestinian flag in a match against Israel)

Colombia suffered in its premiere because its rival caused more problems than imagined. The team had defensive failures and if it weren’t for the interventions of goalkeeper Luis Marquines, perhaps the story would have been different. But they won and that was vital to start the World Cup with confidence, but you can’t trust it. Today you can’t lose your mind.

for another victory

Gustavo Puerta celebrates his goal against Israel.

Coach Hector Cardenas take precautions, you don’t want the slightest mistake to harm your plans.

“Knowing Japan, the rival we have faced, we know about their tactical culture, the organization they have and how disciplined they are always throughout the game. It is a more important match for us because as long as you win and get close to obtaining a place for the next phase, it becomes much more complex for all the teams”, said the Colombian coach.

(Read also: Colombia suffered to win and Marquines was the hero: that’s how they played)

Japan is a rival to be careful. Well known is his speed and the intensity of his game. They already beat Senegal 1-0. “We have to be much more efficient when we defend. In the defensive organization we had aspects that we are correcting now: at the start of the opponent’s game, how we pressed; we cannot suffer the matches”, added DT Cárdenas.

Colombian players in the U-20 World Cup.

Colombia also hopes to improve in the offensive aspect, to have greater clarity and volume of attack and that players like Yaser Asprilla, Miguel Monsalve, Óscar Cortés and Jorge Cabezas are more effective and that there is an imbalance at the individual level.

“Let’s go step by step. As we have always talked about, it is game by game. It is a totally different game plan from the previous one, where it has a component from a strategic point of view, but also from a mental point of view, which should consolidate us much more every day with a view to qualifying”, said Cárdenas, who has the plan ready to overcome the challenge two.

Programming

Colombia vs. Japan

4 p.m.

TV: RCN, Caracol, Directv Sports

SPORTS

More sports news