Colombia, to the semifinal of the Futsal Cup America

The Colombian National Team He played his fourth and last game of the group stage of the Copa América de Futsal, in which he defeated his similar team from Ecuador 5×3 and qualified for the semifinals of this championship.

The goals of the Colombian team were the work of Echavarría, who was the figure of the match, (2 PT and 18 PT, 11’ST), Caro (4 PT) and Santos (9 PT).

With this result, the Colombian team reaches 9 points and qualified thanks to Brazil’s victory against Uruguay, 2-0.

The Colombian team will now face Paraguay, this Saturday, in search of a place in the final that will be played on Sunday.

The championship is played in two phases: Preliminary Phase (Group Phase) and Final Phase (disputes for 9th, 7th and 5th places, the Semifinal, dispute for 3rd place and the Final). All phases will be played in a single match. The Preliminary Phase is played by 10 teams, divided into 2 groups of 5 teams each.

