Colombia, to the semifinal of the Futsal Cup America

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombian Futsal National Team.
Colombian Futsal team.
They beat Ecuador at the end of the group stage.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 03, 2022, 04:40 PM
The Colombian National Team He played his fourth and last game of the group stage of the Copa América de Futsal, in which he defeated his similar team from Ecuador 5×3 and qualified for the semifinals of this championship.
(You may be interested in: Colombia National Team: Should Rueda resign or be fired immediately?)
The goals of the Colombian team were the work of Echavarría, who was the figure of the match, (2 PT and 18 PT, 11’ST), Caro (4 PT) and Santos (9 PT).
With this result, the Colombian team reaches 9 points and qualified thanks to Brazil’s victory against Uruguay, 2-0.
(Also read: Luis Suárez took a mark from Lionel Messi in the tie)
The Colombian team will now face Paraguay, this Saturday, in search of a place in the final that will be played on Sunday.
The championship is played in two phases: Preliminary Phase (Group Phase) and Final Phase (disputes for 9th, 7th and 5th places, the Semifinal, dispute for 3rd place and the Final). All phases will be played in a single match. The Preliminary Phase is played by 10 teams, divided into 2 groups of 5 teams each.
SPORTS
February 03, 2022, 04:40 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #semifinal #Futsal #Cup #America
Leave a Reply