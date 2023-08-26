with the silver medal of flower denis ruiz in the javelin of World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Colombia he reached nine medals in the history of this contest.

The first medal was obtained by the walker Louis Ferdinand Lopez, who in the first instance was bronze, but the positives of the Russians were confirmed Valeri Borchin and Vladimir Kanaikin, first and second, and the man from Nariño rose to first place in the 2011 contest in Daegu, Korea.

Luis Fernando López was bronze in the Daegu World Cup, Korea 2011, but the disqualification of the first two, Valeri Borchin and Vladimir Kanaikin, obtained gold. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

more medals

In that same World Cup, Caterine Ibargüen won the bronze medal in the triple jump, the first of her long career.

In the 2013 contest, which took place in Moscow, Ibargüen won gold in the triple jump, the first in its history.

Ibargüen repeated that first place on the podium, but this time in the 2015 contest, which took place in Beijing, China.

Éider Arévalo, world champion in the 20 km walk, is the great figure of Colombian athletics in the Bolivarian Games. Photo: Reuters / Archive EL TIEMPO

At the 2017 World Cup in London, England, the walker Eider Arevalo it was gold in the 20 kilometer competition, while Ibargüen was silver in the triple jump.

Finally, in 2019, in Doha, Anthony Zambrano he was silver in the 400-meter dash, while Ibargüen was bronze in the triple jump.

Anthony Zambrano, with the silver he won in the 400-meter dash at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Sports