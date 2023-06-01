Colombia team, tough challenge: this is their rival in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian team will play again on Saturday for a place in the semifinal.
The Colombian National Teamwho thrashed Slovakia 5-1 this Wednesday and qualified for the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, already has his next defined rival.
Italy defeated England 2-1 in the round of 16 European key and qualified for the quarterfinals, therefore it will be Colombia’s next rival.
Italy win over the end
In an intense and even duel, the Azzurra took the lead with an accurate left-footed finish from Tommaso Baldanzi (8), but England reacted well and reached equality a while later, through Alfie Devine (24).
The development did not vary too much in the second half, in a match that was going to resolve some hit or miss, and the imbalance came near the end, with a penalty by hand from Quansah sanctioned at the request of the VAR, and that Cesare Casadei (87) sent to the net with a shot to the right corner.
So, Italywho had agreed as second in Group D, will meet Colombia in the quarterfinals.
Italy qualified for the round of 16 as second in their group behind Brazil, which they beat 3-2. In addition, they lost to Nigeria 0-2 and beat the Dominican Republic 3-0.
The quarterfinal match between Italy and Colombia will be this Saturday at 4 pm Colombian time.
SPORTS AND AFP
