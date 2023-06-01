Thursday, June 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia team, tough challenge: this is their rival in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia team, tough challenge: this is their rival in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup


close

England vs. Italy.

England vs. Italy.

The Colombian team will play again on Saturday for a place in the semifinal.

The Colombian National Teamwho thrashed Slovakia 5-1 this Wednesday and qualified for the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, already has his next defined rival.

(You may be interested: Crushing! Colombia got into the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup with a landslide)

Italy defeated England 2-1 in the round of 16 European key and qualified for the quarterfinals, therefore it will be Colombia’s next rival.

See also  Santiago Buitrago: where did the best Colombian come from in the Giro d'Italia?

Italy win over the end

Italy celebrates against England in the Under-20 World Cup

In an intense and even duel, the Azzurra took the lead with an accurate left-footed finish from Tommaso Baldanzi (8), but England reacted well and reached equality a while later, through Alfie Devine (24).

(Also: Colombia U-20 team: this is your way to reach the World Cup final)

The development did not vary too much in the second half, in a match that was going to resolve some hit or miss, and the imbalance came near the end, with a penalty by hand from Quansah sanctioned at the request of the VAR, and that Cesare Casadei (87) sent to the net with a shot to the right corner.

So, Italywho had agreed as second in Group D, will meet Colombia in the quarterfinals.

Italy qualified for the round of 16 as second in their group behind Brazil, which they beat 3-2. In addition, they lost to Nigeria 0-2 and beat the Dominican Republic 3-0.

See also  Colombia and the United States will begin negotiations on visa elimination

The quarterfinal match between Italy and Colombia will be this Saturday at 4 pm Colombian time.

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #team #tough #challenge #rival #quarterfinals #U20 #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MST’s CPI has an argument between Caiado and PT deputy

MST's CPI has an argument between Caiado and PT deputy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result