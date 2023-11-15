The Colombia soccer team of seniors will play a friendly match on December 10 against Venezuela in Miami, United States.

What is known is that the commitment will take place in the stadium DRV PNK, where he plays InterMiami.

One more

What is known is that it will be the second friendly game of the month, since Colombia will also play against Mexico in Los Angeles, but on December 16th.

“Another international friendly is being played #DRVPNKStadium. Colombia and Venezuela will face each other on the field on Sunday, December 10 in our local stadium. The exciting South American confrontation is scheduled to begin at 6 pm Eastern time (Colombian time),” was the information from the Miami stadium.

