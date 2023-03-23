Thursday, March 23, 2023
Colombia Sub 20 team presents its exam against Wales

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia Sub 20 team presents its exam against Wales


close

Colombia Sub-20 National Team

Colombia Sub-20 National Team

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

Colombia Sub-20 team

Héctor Cárdenas’ team continues its preparation for the World Cup in Indonesia.

The Colombian sub-20 soccer team will face Wales this Thursday (7 am, no TV announced), in the Spanish city of Murcia, in his first preparation match for the World Cup in Indonesia.

The team led by Héctor Cárdenas once again has an international match after having qualified in the South American Youth that ended last February in Bogotá.

See also  Aubameyang enchants the Clasico, Real overwhelmed by the Blaugrana wave: 4-0 Barça

Asprilla and Ángel return to the Under-20

The U-20 Selection presents several novelties. The most important are the inclusion in the roster of Yáser Asprilla, a player from English Watford who has been part of the National Team, and forward Tomás Ángel, from Atlético Nacional.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Asprilla returns to the team after Watford did not give him up for the South American, in which he was going to be a key part of the team. Ángel, for his part, was not in that tournament due to a technical decision.

The midfielder currently plays for Watford in England.

Photo:

Twitter: @FCFSeleccionCol

Leyner Palacios, Juan Diego Castillo, Devan Tanton and José Mejía are also new to the team that finished third in the South American Championship.

“The most important thing is to compete now with two under-21 teams to consolidate ourselves and evaluate our players. We are going to find these types of teams in the World Cup,” said Cárdenas.

Hector Cardenas, DT of Colombia.

Colombia will also play in Murcia against the Swedish National Team. The World Cup in Indonesia will be held from May 20 to June 11. The draw for the groups will be done by Fifa on the 31st of this month.

See also  Tomás Ángel spoke hard about his absence from the sub-20: he vented

SPORTS

More sports news

