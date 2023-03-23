Colombia Sub 20 team presents its exam against Wales

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia Sub-20 National Team
Colombian Soccer Federation
Colombia Sub-20 team
Héctor Cárdenas’ team continues its preparation for the World Cup in Indonesia.
The Colombian sub-20 soccer team will face Wales this Thursday (7 am, no TV announced), in the Spanish city of Murcia, in his first preparation match for the World Cup in Indonesia.
The team led by Héctor Cárdenas once again has an international match after having qualified in the South American Youth that ended last February in Bogotá.
Asprilla and Ángel return to the Under-20
The U-20 Selection presents several novelties. The most important are the inclusion in the roster of Yáser Asprilla, a player from English Watford who has been part of the National Team, and forward Tomás Ángel, from Atlético Nacional.
Asprilla returns to the team after Watford did not give him up for the South American, in which he was going to be a key part of the team. Ángel, for his part, was not in that tournament due to a technical decision.
Leyner Palacios, Juan Diego Castillo, Devan Tanton and José Mejía are also new to the team that finished third in the South American Championship.
“The most important thing is to compete now with two under-21 teams to consolidate ourselves and evaluate our players. We are going to find these types of teams in the World Cup,” said Cárdenas.
Colombia will also play in Murcia against the Swedish National Team. The World Cup in Indonesia will be held from May 20 to June 11. The draw for the groups will be done by Fifa on the 31st of this month.
