Sports programming for this Thursday, March 23, 2023

Cousin Roglic
Javier Lizon. efe
Cousin Roglic
Tour of Catalonia, Euro Cup Qualifiers and Colombian soccer.
CLARO SPORTS
9:15 AM Return to Catalonia.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
7 PM Friendly, Argentina vs. Panama.
ESPN2
10 AM Eurocup, qualifiers, Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia.
ESPN3
10 AM Tennis, Miami Masters 1,000, first round.
Extra Expn
1 PM Golf, World Golf Championships, second round.
ESPN
2:30 PM Eurocup, qualifying, Italy vs. England.
STAR+
2:45 PM Eurocup, qualifying, Portugal vs. liechtenstein.
8 PM NHL, Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins.
WIN SPORTS+
6 PM Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. Boyacá Chico.
8:10 PM America de Cali vs. Junior.
