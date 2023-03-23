Thursday, March 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Thursday, March 23, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Thursday, March 23, 2023


close

Cousin Roglic

Cousin Roglic

Photo:

Javier Lizon. efe

Cousin Roglic

Tour of Catalonia, Euro Cup Qualifiers and Colombian soccer.

See also  Sports programming for this Sunday, January 22, 2023

CLARO SPORTS
9:15 AM Return to Catalonia.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​7 PM Friendly, Argentina vs. Panama.

ESPN2
10 AM Eurocup, qualifiers, Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia.

ESPN3
10 AM Tennis, Miami Masters 1,000, first round.

Extra Expn
1 PM Golf, World Golf Championships, second round.

ESPN
2:30 PM Eurocup, qualifying, Italy vs. England.

STAR+
2:45 PM Eurocup, qualifying, Portugal vs. liechtenstein.
8 PM NHL, Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins.

WIN SPORTS+
​6 PM Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. Boyacá Chico.
8:10 PM America de Cali vs. Junior.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Thursday #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Woman kills fiancé – then lives with his body for two months

Woman kills fiancé - then lives with his body for two months

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result