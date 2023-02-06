The Colombian national team sub-20 He already shook himself, he already beat Paraguay with authority 3-0, and got into the fight in the final hexagonal of the South American. Now, the challenge is against Ecuador this Monday (8 pm, on El Campín, Caracol Channel TV), and it will be the key match to get closer to the youth world cup and, why not, to dream of the title, just before facing Brazil on Thursday.

Colombia recovered the confidence that was weakened after losing against Uruguay. The team was obliged to beat Paraguay, and they did it in the best way: forcefully, with goals, with strikers who score goals.

the goals arrived

Colombia shed that weight and, to make matters worse, found a hidden player, a player who had not revealed himself, who was patiently waiting for his moment, and it came when the country was most demanding a striker to put it in. It’s Jorge Cabezas Hurtado.

Cabezas had played minute by minute, little by little, he had not scored, he had not shown himself. It was one more that came in to solve the problem of the goal and did not solve it. But against Paraguay his time came, and it was a discovery. Cabezas gave the attack the spark it needed, and it came with a goal that cleared the way. It was DT’s secret weapon

“I knew that my moment was going to come with patience and responsibility. Fortunately everything happened. So be it Caraballo or Isaac Zuletawe are all going to leave the shirt for the country”, said Cabezas after being the center of attention after the game on Friday.

With Cabezas in the attack, Colombia felt stronger, with more solvency. There was an ideal complement. Óscar Cortés found the ideal partner, as in the second goal of the game, when he proposed the wall to Cabezas. Everything indicates that Cabezas won ownership, because before him neither Caraballo or Zuleta they were able to score. “I think I earned the position, but we all work for the same goal of being starters,” added the Real Cartagena attacker.

Win or win

Colombia sub-20 team. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Colombia hopes that the door of goals has been left open, that it will not be closed again, because Ecuador will have to beat it, yes or yes, if the team wants to ensure that they are in the top four that they are going to the World Cup in Indonesia, which starts in May, or one of the three quotas to which Pan American Games in Chile.



Ecuador, the current youth champion, hasn’t played badly, but it doesn’t give up. He had to debut with Brazil and lost. Then it was his turn against Uruguay, the other favourite, and he lost. But Colombia is prudent.

“They are an important rival, who knows how to compete in these conditions, who showed a great passage in the match and who had done much more than Uruguay. We know the potential they have both individually and collectively, as well as how well run it is,” said Cárdenas.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

