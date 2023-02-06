Peruvian singer Leslie Shaw is involved in a media mess after being romantically linked to business magnate Tommy Mottola.

The marriage of more than 22 years between Thalia and the music industry magnate Tommy Mottola would be going through a difficult time after the Mexican press reported alleged affairs that the co-owner of the Casablanca Records record label would have had. One of the most famous is with Leslie Shaw, the Peruvian urban artist with the highest international position. The rumors gained strength because the protagonist of “Marimar” has not posted on her social networks for more than two months.

The details of the recent media scandal were seen in the “Magaly TV, la firme” program broadcast on February 3. In her show, “Urraca” spoke with Televisa journalist Ernesto Buitrón, who echoed this version, considering that it is a topic that has been going on for years about the alleged extramarital affairs of Mottola, a businessman known for being a “conquering man ”.

“Thalía and Tommy Mottola would be separated. Well, you haven’t seen shots of them together since December 2, 2022. There have been no photos for Christmas, New Year, nothing to indicate that they are still together when they have always been very close and have always put their celebrations of private parties, “Magaly Medina began by saying.

What did the Mexican journalist say about Leslie Shaw and Tommy Mottola?

Ernesto Buitrón mentioned that the case of the Peruvian artist stood out in particular. “The rumor of Leslie (Shaw) has attracted attention because it is not the profile of a woman he has been looking for for years. Let’s remember that her ex-wife was Mariah Carey, who years later in a series she recounted everything she experienced, “Ernesto Buitrón told Magaly Medina.

“The rumor has gained strength in recent days in Mexico, taking into account that they celebrated their wedding anniversary a few days ago (December 2),” added the communicator. Likewise, he highlighted the little traffic that Thalía has had on her social networks since the aforementioned date. “She is an active woman who is uploading things every day and, mysteriously, since she is no longer on the network, there are no tiktoks anymore, she would be having a difficult time,” she concluded.

How did Thalia and Leslie Shaw meet?

Leslie Shaw, who until now has not ruled on the subject, achieved progress in her musical career after in 2021 she released a musical theme with Thalía and the Colombian singer Farina, which accumulates more than 30 million views on YouTube .

“That song was a bombshell for Farina and for Leslie Shaw, because Thalía already has all the fame, but it did catapult them into Mexico and Latin America,” added Ernesto Buitrón. Along the same lines, he mentioned that the last time he saw the interpreter of “I don’t remember” was at the Latin Grammys, in Las Vegas, in November 2022.

Mexican media rumors that Tommy Motola would have been unfaithful to Thalía with Leslie Shaw. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

“I was in that installment, it was his reappearance at an international event. She came and only talked about professional issues when she was asked if she was in love with her, she said fine, but she expected to see her with her husband, ”said the Televisa journalist.

How did Thalia and Tommy Mottola meet?

The love story between Tommy Mottola and Thalia dates back to 1999. Both met thanks to producer Emilio Estefan, who introduced them during the recording of Rosalinda. Just days later, they met again at a meeting in Miami and since then they have not separated again.

Thalia and Tommy Mottola at their wedding. Photo: Instagram / Tommy Mottola

A year later, exactly on December 2, 2000, the couple decided to consummate their love in marriage and they chose New York as the perfect setting. The wedding was considered the wedding of the year and was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

This was Thalia’s luxurious wedding dress

Tommy Mottola had thought of buying a wedding dress for Thalía from the exclusive fashion houses Armani or Christian Dior, however, the Mexican artist had thought of consuming national products and therefore opted for the designer Mitzy, who built a worthy unique piece of that event that paralyzed the international press in the early 2000s.

Thalía and Tommy Mottola have been married for 22 years. Photo: diffusion

Thalia’s wedding dress had a 17-meter train. Photo: diffusion

The dress consisted of a voluminous skirt, a tight corset that highlighted her narrow waist and fine finishes of Swarosky and various pearls. Hand embroidery with silver threads and Austrian gemstones on the fine fabrics from Europe was also appreciated. The outfit weighed a total of 70 kilos and the tail measured 17 meters.

Leslie Shaw breaks her silence

After the media scandal, the “Love and Fire” cameras went looking for Leslie Shaw to give her version of the rumors that she had an affair with Thalía’s husband, Tommy Mottola. However, the Peruvian singer was uncomfortable and only managed to respond: ““Oh, I’m not interested, talk what you want” .