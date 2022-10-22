The Colombian Football Federation confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the players of the U-17 National Team who compete in the World Cup in India will receive a prize and that the president’s statements, Ramon Jesurun, They were taken out of context.

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed to TIME that the players of the U-17 National Team who compete in the World Cup in India will have a prize and that the statements of the president, Ramón Jesurún, were taken out of context.

They confirm it

“Yes, there will be a prize. It was already offered since our arrival at this World Cup. The offer that will surely be fair and necessary will be defined by the Executive Committee at our next meeting”, said Álvaro González, the delegate of Colombia, president of Difútbol and second vice president of the Federation, from India.

The controversy arose on Friday, when some statements by Jesurún were circulated, in which he said that the players will not receive a prize, since you were an ‘amateur’.

However, the entity’s press office clarified that these statements were taken out of context.

They explained that although the World Cup does not have cash prizes for being a fan and from Fifa, the Colombian teams will have their incentive.

“Personally, I think this group deserves our full consideration and full support. We love and support them totally and in every way, including, as they well deserve, the economic one”, González confirmed.

Colombia beat Tanzania and went to the semifinal of the World Cup, in which they will face Nigeria, next Wednesday, in search of their ticket to the final.

“I am sure that our President Jesurún thinks the same. And I say this because I have known him for many years and I know that he considers it that way. Total support”, sentenced the leader.

official statement

The Colombian Football Federation officially sent this statement on the matter.

1. The regulations of the International Federation of Association Football, FIFA establishes that the under 17 and under 20 categories are not absolute or major.

2. The prize regulations established by the governing body for the U-17 World Cup determines in its article 47 and subsequent numerals the delivery of trophies, distinctions and medals and does not contemplate economic expenses in this category for both women and men.

3. However, as occurred with Colombia’s participation in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup – Costa Rica 2022, in which FIFA for the reasons stated did not make a monetary award, the Colombian Football Federation – FCF, did give financial recognition to the players and will do the same with the soccer players who participate in the Women’s World Cup sub FIFA 17 – India 2022.

