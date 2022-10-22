The AlphaTauri driver was one of the toughest in criticizing the intervention of the marshals in Suzuka who entered the track with a tractor to remove Carlos Sainz jr’s Ferrari. when the cars were still on the track behind the safety car.

After the race, Pierre Gasly defined the use of the tractor as disrespectful to the memory of his friend Jules Bianchi, who died following his injuries after a collision with a crane in the 2014 Japanese GP.

Like other drivers, Gasly later talked about the incident with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and on Friday a report from the Federation was published.

The FIA ​​report contains a number of recommendations that essentially call for greater caution in the use of recovery vehicles in the future by ensuring, for example, that teams and drivers are advised of their use by race management.

The report also examined the infringement committed by Gasly – with the Frenchman exceeding the speed limit imposed under the red flag regime – noting how the AlphaTauri driver “drove recklessly, not respecting the flags, ignoring so are the basic safety rules “.

However, Esteban Ocon’s future teammate in Alpine preferred to focus his attention on the first part of the report, saying he was satisfied with what the FIA ​​did.

“I was especially interested in what will be implemented for the future. This is what I discussed with Mohammed after the Suzuka race”.

“By now what has happened has happened, but the most important thing is to move forward and make sure everyone is safe, both in F1 and in the minor categories and that is what they are working on. good steps forward. “

“I know we will discuss this at the drivers briefing, and anything more can be done will be welcome, but I am happy to see that they worked on this problem very quickly and found solutions quickly.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

During the red flag break after Gasly went to race director Eduardo Freitas to inquire why there was a tractor on the track and was furious when the Portuguese official told him it was “normal”.

Gasly confirmed that he spoke to Freitas again, but downplayed any personal disagreements.

“No matter who is right or wrong, we are risking our lives and we want to be as safe as possible. There will always be risks in driving these cars in these conditions and at these speeds, but as long as possible we will have to minimize the risks.” .

“The tracks are homologated without cranes and tractors on the track. They are safe in these conditions. The moment you insert external elements, the story changes”.

“I think they understood, and it was clear on both sides. I am satisfied with the solutions they are adopting.”

Gasly underlined how shocked he was when he passed by in his car and saw a tractor on the road: “It is clearly something that should never have happened, but unfortunately it has. Fortunately there have been no consequences, but they are. was shocked by what happened and by the people who remembered the loss of Jules ”.

Finally, Gasly did not want to challenge the criticism of the speeding contained in the report.

“I don’t want to make any controversy about this. As I said, I followed my glider and was penalized for speeding detected in the area after Sainz’s accident. I don’t want to make any controversy about that. And it’s not that either. that counts in this relationship “.