Just over a week from the start of the tie, there is expectation to know the call of the Colombian National Team for the first two games, against Venezuela, on September 7 in Barranquilla, and Chile, on the 12th of the same month in Santiago.

The team led by Néstor Lorenzo seeks revenge after the failure of the National Team in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Incredibly, Colombia could not qualify, with factors such as the change of coach on the fly (Reinaldo Rueda replaced the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz) or the seven games without scoring.

Since Lorenzo came to lead the National Team, the team has not lost: it has gone eight games, with six wins and two draws. The most recent victory, 0-2 against Germany in Gelsenkirchen, has generated great illusion about what Colombia can do towards the 2026 World Cup.

The two rivals of Colombia in the first two rounds of the tie have already announced their lists of players. Lorenzo has not yet made the announcement.

The date of the call for the Colombian National Team

When does the call come out? There is still no white smoke in the press office of the Colombian Football Federation about it. Some versions spoke that the list was going to come out this Tuesday.

However, the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez revealed this Tuesday that it would be necessary to wait until Thursday to know the list of calls by Lorenzo.

According to Vélez, the coach would be waiting for what happens in the matches of the Conmebol club tournaments in which there is participation of Colombian players; particularly, the duel between Racing and Boca Juniors, in which Juan Fernando Quintero, on the ‘Academy’ side, and Frank Fabra, on the ‘xeneize’ side, are involved.

Lorenzo would also be following the performance of James Rodríguez with Sao Paulo, which this Wednesday will try to turn the series against Liga de Quito, which is losing 2-1.

The team should start meeting in Barranquilla this weekend, after the day in the main leagues in the world.

