There are 27 players who were called by the coach, Nestor Lawrence, for the first two matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The list is a bet on the attack and all those who aspire to be summoned in what should be the revenge operation after the bitterness of the elimination of Qatar 2022.

Goal scorers?

Colombia went seven games without scoring and that was the reason for their absence from the last World Cup.

That is what must be solved now with the call for forwards on a roll, with fearsome wingers and with prestige on the main courts in the world and multifunctional when it comes to opening spaces.

That’s why it’s not Radamel Falcao Garciabecause his inactivity condemns him to not have enough funds to enter the circuit of vertigo and massive attack that arises, at least on paper, in this call.

The first look goes to the strikers, who are not five, as usual, but seven There is a message there. But he is not the only one: the called ones have a remarkable physical display and can work in more than one position, either to finish plays or to open up spaces for others who come from behind.

It is what is expected with Luis Díaz (Liverpool, ENG), Jhon Arias (Fluminense, BRA), Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United, ENG and Rafael Santos Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt, ALE).

Colombia beat Japan in Osaka. Celebration of Rafael Santos Borré. Photo: Efe/Jiji Press Japan

The first three are speed, pass and shot and the last one is finisher or sacrifice to leave the area and find ways to goal.

But perhaps the big bet is for the number 9: Jhon Córdoba (FC Krasnodar, RUS), Mateo Cassierra (Zenit FC, RUS) and Jhon Jáder Durán (Aston Villa, ING).

Seldom was the moment privileged in this way, the strict present of the attackers, as with the players of the Russian league, who arrive full of confidence. Even Durán, who has always had a privileged place with Lorenzo but was not playing at Aston Villa, reported with a goal before joining the squad.

