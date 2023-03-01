It is now seven months since the reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela. Although there are several advances on the list, there are still issues to be resolved, such as the arrival of a consul in Caracas or the regularization of commercial flights.

There are also issues to be clarified, such as whether Colombia is going to import Venezuelan gas or if, on the contrary, for the moment it is going to ignore this particular point.

From his residence -remarkably recovered and with workers working after years of abandonment- the Colombian ambassador Armando Benedetti spoke with EL TIEMPO. He made a balance and projection of these relationships.

In one of the offices on the first floor and formally wearing only the blue suit he was wearing, Benedetti makes a place for himself in the armchair and emotionally narrates how La Quinta Colombia is now habitable, not like when he arrived in August. That gives way to list what he considers his management achievements.

“Without falling into vanity, I think that what we have done since day zero is enough. Here we do not start from scratch, we start with less than 10 to reach 10. But we lack the consulates, ”he says while the workers working on the recovery of the external walls of the house are heard in the background.

Benedetti assures that Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro maintain a permanent conversation. “I got them talking so much that now I find out what they’re talking about is on Twitter,” he jokes.

President Petro and Nicolás Maduro

In the office, illuminated by natural light, with some books and chairs similar to those that can be found in Quinta Bolívar in Bogotá, the ambassador continues listing the benefits of the restoration.

“The borders were opened, a bridge was inaugurated, the tracks were built. I would think that for the first time we are removing the border from the mafias. We were able to detect 200 trails, of which 10 were passed by tractor-trailers”.

“There is very fluid judicial cooperation. We returned Monomers. The peace tables with the ELN were set up here. Air transport still weighs on me. We have to reach an agreement between Venezuela and Colombia because we are doing Copa a favor and not our airlines”.

Petro said that he was not going to import gas and he said it emphatically.

Before beginning the interview, the ambassador delivers a document that shows economic data. According to the text, Until the end of last year, Colombia exported 36,871,589 dollars, which represents 33,639 tons of products.

From Venezuela, Colombia imported 5,504,915 dollars or what it represents 17,283 tons of products. The merchandise to Venezuela has been carried out through 1,587 truckswhile Colombia has received 552 heavy-duty vehicles.

Benedetti also has an opinion on Venezuelan politics and believes that the success of the negotiations that are taking place in Mexico between the opposition, the Government and the United States also falls to Bogotá.

“We will always be ready to serve any progress that depends on us we will do it.”

Armando Benedetti and Nicolás Maduro

What are the new economic realities?

Venezuela, as it was the rich man in the neighborhood, always badly negotiated its agreements. Now she is more attentive. Now Venezuela is in the plan to produce and is in a post-oil economy. That is why Convention 28 is very important. Venezuela’s vocation is to be productive, therefore we must associate, that is what I have learned since I arrived here. Venezuela is taking care of its money and that is why the relationship with Colombia must be gradual.

How’s the trail thing going?

Petro, the first time he comes, is upset about it. Petro has been insistent that a solution must be found for this issue, that is happening, but much more is needed.

Why has it been so difficult?

The mafias continue…

What is happening with the issue of gas and the possible exportation from Venezuela to Colombia?

There is an oil pipeline here called Antonio Ricaurte. They did that in 2008. It left from Lake Maracaibo and reaches Campo Ballena. It’s 85 kilometers. It seems that this is not in good condition, so what has been thought is to recover it with a state company, but Petro said that he was not going to import gas and he said it emphatically. Now, I have found out that there are private parties that want to transport the gas. Everyone asks me about that, I have nothing to do with it, that is a problem for the Minister of Mines.

What are the challenges for this year?

What worries me the most is integration. For me, the most important thing now is that the banks of Venezuela and Colombia become active, that is slow. People believe that the economic restoration is through the bridge. Trade relations must be “discussed”.

On the air issue, is the reconnection going to be definitive?

What happens is that the Colombian government wants to exploit the market with Satena. Between 2005 and 2020, more than 1,600,000 passengers moved between Caracas and Bogotá. We have to work on that because we are doing Copa a favor and not our airlines.

How do you see the economic panorama this year between both nations?

I think we can reach 2,500 million dollars of exports from Colombia. Last year we were close to $1 billion, so I think we can get closer to $2 billion. I think that’s the goal, but beyond my optimism, it also depends on the merchants that it flows.

How do you see the panorama regarding the political after the 2024 presidential elections?

The political is going to be defined according to the negotiation tables between the Government and the opposition, that is an important point. Here one ends up confused because there is no opposition, there are oppositions, and that is very difficult.

Political development will depend on what happens in the negotiations. I think that the point to be defined first will be that and the issue of the elections is the main interest of the opposition. And from what I have seen, the Maduro government is ready to do it.

Can Colombia serve as a venue for dialogue between the government and the opposition?

Yes. Everything that depends on us we will do for the good success.

What is the Embassy’s agenda for the coming months?

Trying to keep everything moving forward, to keep the peace process moving forward. But for example, it is difficult to advance without a consul, for the day-to-day issue. At the embassy we are few.

Is a visit by Nicolás Maduro to Colombia likely?

Not yet.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS