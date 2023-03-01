How did you feel about the content of this article?

In this Tuesday’s live, Commander Robinson Farinazzo analyzes the expansion of the Chinese Navy that surpassed the United States in fleet size and shipbuilding capacity, and how much this movement implies in the balance of power in the Pacific region.

In a recent interview, the Secretary of the US Navy, Carlos Del Toro, said that the United States is no longer able to match the strength of the Asian giant, which currently has 13 shipyards, in addition to not facing a series of restrictions, regulations and economic pressures suffered by the North American shipbuilding industry.

