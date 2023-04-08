Colombia puts France in trouble: see the goals of Arias and Usme

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Manuela Vanegas anticipates Viviane Asseyi.
The national team went up on the scoreboard in the friendly.
Colombia visits France at the Gabriel Montpied stadiumfrom Clermont-Ferrand, in a new friendly match to prepare for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will begin on July 20.
(You may be interested: Linda Caicedo, world sensation: receives a new trophy for her great 2022)
The team led by Nelson Abadía has played nine games since the end of the Copa América, in which it finished in second place, which gave it the place in the Women’s World Cup.
The Colombian national team went up on the scoreboard in the first half with a goal from Daniela Arias, at minute 36.
Arias took advantage of a free kick from Catalina Usme and brushed the ball with his head to control the French goalkeeper.
Colombia increased the score starting the second half with a goal from Catalina Usme.
