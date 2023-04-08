The world of Mario is quite latent at the moment, that is because his film has been released a couple of days ago, and to that is added that this same year its respective area was opened in Universal Studios of the United States. That brings players back to their titles, and so one user discovered a new shortcut for Mario Kart 64.

This has been discovered on the trail of Bowser’s Castlewhich has a wall that can be crossed if the user is running on his kart at a certain speed, but this is not a trick that can be accomplished quickly, since the pixels are very specific. And this process of finding perfection has been documented on the channel of abyssoft.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning, that the first time the jump was shown for the first time was in 2021 by the speedrunner forest64, so many users tried to recreate it. The player himself managed to implement the jump after more than 200 hours of grinding and thousands of attempts on March 11, 2023 but of course, with the implications behind analyzing everything.

This file has made it easier for players to replicate it a little more accurately, and right now they are fighting to break the record and get a faster lap. And yes, original software and hardware is being used to achieve this. It is not known if it can also be achieved in emulators such as those of pc and even that of switches On-line.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It is seen that the trick is not easy to elaborate compared to other shortcuts such as the Rainbow Road, but surely the most stubborn users will practice until they achieve it. Well, the world of speedrun gets bigger with the years.