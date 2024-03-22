Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

The world is watching with horror at a suspected IS terrorist act in Russia. Videos on social networks show the extent of the destruction.

Moscow – After a suspected IS terrorist attack on a concert event in the Moscow region, shock is deep in Russia. Like the Russian news agency Interfax Citing the Russian domestic secret service FSB, a total of 40 people are said to have been killed in the attack on the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnagorsk. More than 100 people were injured. Numerous videos are now circulating on social networks showing the large-scale operation on Friday evening (March 22nd).

Attack near Moscow: perpetrators “shot people indiscriminately”

“There are pictures of at least three, but probably five, terrorists breaking into the building,” he reported NTV-Reporter Rainer Munz on Friday evening from Russia. “We saw them with backpacks – with assault rifles,” he tried to put the events into words. The alleged perpetrators “had already shot people indiscriminately in the entrance area”.

The video that Munz is presumably referring to is circulating publicly on the news platform X. It is apparently filmed from the perspective of an eyewitness who is hiding on an upper floor. The hooded perpetrators cross the entrance hall, which appears clearly destroyed. Shots and screams can be heard again and again. Then the camera pans to the ground and the eyewitness appears to be running away. The video – like many others on X – cannot be independently verified. However, they seem real.

Masked perpetrators shoot around in the Moscow concert hall – videos show special forces in action

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office also reports that several unknown people wearing camouflage clothing stormed the concert hall on Friday evening and opened fire. In addition to the entrance hall, they are said to have fired shots directly in the concert hall. Concert goers and employees were among the victims.

Special units from the Russian National Guard are also deployed to deal with the large-scale operation. Another video from X should also show this. The emergency services announced on Friday evening in Moscow that they were looking for the criminals. In addition, people would be brought to safety.

After a suspected terrorist attack in Russia: Video shows concert hall in flames – there is chaos

In addition to the shots, a fire and explosions were also reported in the event hall. Videos on social networks show people running for their lives. The Russian Ministry of Civil Defense announced that the famous Russian building, which, among other things, houses a concert hall with thousands of seats, was in flames over an area of ​​13,000 square meters.

The Crocus City Hall in Moscow burns ablaze after an attack. © Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Imago

The roof is said to have collapsed. The situation was confusing. At first it was not possible to put out the fire. Dozens of ambulances and firefighting helicopters were deployed.

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the events “from the first minute”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the agency that he constantly receives all important information about what is happening and the measures taken via the relevant services Interfax according to.

Late in the evening, the Islamic State (IS) jihadist militia claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Moscow. The group wrote on the Telegram online service on Friday that IS fighters had attacked “a large gathering … on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow.” According to Russian authorities, at least 40 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured. The statement added that the attackers had “safely retreated to their bases.” The Russian National Guard said it was at the scene and was searching for the perpetrators. (nz/dpa/afp)