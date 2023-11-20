You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.
Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo
One of the friendly matches that Colombia would have in 2024 was leaked.
The Colombian National Team The first part of the World Cup qualifiers in North America is about to close, when it faces Paraguay on matchday 6, this Tuesday in Asunción.
The national team has two friendlies scheduled in December, against Venezuela and against Mexico.
The president of the FCF, Ramón Jesurún, had anticipated that in 2024 there will be two matches against European teams, and the first is already known.
According to the Spanish press, Colombia will face Spain on the Fifa date of March next year.
“The Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF) has closed a friendly between Spain and Colombia that will be played in London on the weekend of March 23, taking advantage of the national team break due to the dates reserved for the Euro Cup play-offs. That “That same weekend, also in the English capital, another friendly will be played between England and Brazil, which four days later will travel to Madrid to play against La Roja,” says the newspaper AS.
Colombia and Spain have not met in official competitions but they have met in friendly matches, with a balance of two wins for the Europeans and one draw.
SPORTS
