Shooting down an enemy 3.8 kilometers away is the new world record for an effective shot. A Ukrainian sniper has broken the record by killing a Russian soldier about eight seconds after activating a Horizon’s Lord rifle.

The previous record was at 3.45 kilometers set in 2017 by a Canadian special operations marksman in Iraq when he shot down an Isis terrorist.

“SBU snipers are rewriting the rules of global sniping, displaying unparalleled skills to operate effectively at remarkable distances,” the Ukrainian military has said without detailing the date of the shot.

The Ukrainian-made multi-caliber rifle has a length of 180 centimeters and is produced by the Mayak arms plant.

Ukrainian military announces a world record long-distance kill via a sniper rifle at 3.8 kilometers (2.36 miles or 4,155 yards), made with a Ukrainian-made Volodar Obriyu rifle, a multi-caliber anti-material sniper rifle. The bullet used was a newly-developed .50 caliber round… pic.twitter.com/6DMYE3gJM6 — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) November 19, 2023