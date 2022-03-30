The Colombian National Team was not enough to reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup. After several games without scoring a goal, the team, led by Reinaldo Rueda, had a calculator in hand and an eye on each of their rivals.

Even so, so much calculation did not work for him and the miracle was not fulfilled, since he did not manage to reach the playoff zone in the qualifiers, despite beating Venezuela in his last game.

The “tricolor” will have to wait until the 2026 World Cup that will take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States. However, the wait for some players would end because they would reach the age that is considered ‘ideal’ to be on the pitch. That is to say: by 2026, several of them would already be retired from football.

Falcao garcia

Radamel Falcao García fights between three players from Uruguay. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

I have businesses outside of football, I would like to create a certain amount and be in charge of them

Although the ‘Tiger’ was not summoned on the last date of the qualifiers, he had participated in previous meetings.

The 36-year-old samarium could retire before the National Team begins the path to the 2026 World Cup. In the event that he wanted to continue, he would arrive at the next football match at the age of 40.

A few months ago he had specified that he did not know when exactly he would say ‘goodbye’ to the ball.

“For now I do not plan to retire, but I question what I am going to do. I have businesses outside of football, I would like to create a certain amount and be in charge of them. I would also like an activity related to football, but it would not be technical. I want to continue traveling or prepare to be in the leadership of a team or maybe manage the career of some footballers”he commented in an interview with Daniel Habif, at the end of 2020.

John William Square

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, player of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Pablo Porziuncula. AFP

The Juventus player is 33 years old. He made it to the European team and it was something that he considered to be a dream. In fact, his mother, Marcela Bello, revealed that her son was very fond of that shirt.

“He always told me that he wants to finish his career in black and white. I sincerely hope this can happen,” Bello commented, in a chat with ‘Juvenews’, at the beginning of 2021.

Cuadrado also shed some light during a conference in which he presented a book, in May of that year: “I have always had the desire to be able to finish my degree in Medellin, I hope, in many years, to achieve that goal.”

David Ospina

I hope the time of retirement is still far away

The legendary goalkeeper would have few weeks in his current team Napoli, according to specialized media, because his contract expires next June.

Despite this, he assured the portal ‘calcionapoli24.it’ that, if he did not continue with the Italian team, he would look for other options at 33 years of age.

“My family has always been by my side, I hope that the moment of retirement is still far away,” he stressed in a talk with the aforementioned media, at the beginning of this 2022.

He would be 37 years old when the World Cup is being played in North America.

William Tessillo

The Barranquilla player is 32 years old and is currently part of the Mexican League with Club León. He hasn’t mentioned recently if he plans to retire. So it depends on him if he takes the risk at the age of 36 to be in the next round of world football.

Within the ‘tricolor’ there are many players who do not exceed 30 years. However, James Rodriguez is on the edge and the question arises if he would retire sooner.

“35 or 36 years old is a good age to retire,” he said at the time, when playing on his Twitch channel. Will he change his mind?

Of course, age for some has not been an impediment. For example, goalkeeper Farid Mondragón, aged 43, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil is memorable.

