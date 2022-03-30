Even more than for the sporting aspect and for the splendid challenge seen on the track between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, the Saudi Arabian GP 2022 risks being remembered in the coming years for the missile it hit – during the PL1 – a facility of the Aramco oil company about 20 km from the circuit. The images of the column of black smoke rising into the sky as the cars continue to spin on the track will likely remain etched in the memory of motorsport enthusiasts for a long time. The episode understandably threatened to lead to all‘cancellation of the entire event. The pilots in particular in the evening between Friday and Saturday seemed to have found an agreement to boycott the Jeddah race.

After having talked at length with the F1 and FIA leaders, with the organizers of the circuit and above all with their team principals, however, the opinion of the GPDA – the association that brings together F1 drivers – has changed. One of the most prominent bosses of the Circus – the number one of Mercedes, Toto Wolff – however denied that any of the pilots had been exercised pressures to ‘force’ them to take to the track in Jeddah, despite the difficult context. “There was no pressure from us. There were just some good discussions – said Wolff, as reported by the site Autosport.com – when the team principals talked to the drivers I think what we discussed made sense and there was no pressure. But perhaps it was perceived differently“.

Wolff reiterated that he was convinced that F1 made the right choice by racing normally, despite the decidedly particular context: “In the end the show was amazing and what we showed as a sport was great. This is what sport is supposed to do. To be honest over the last five years I’ve seen a change here. This is where we are, but there is still a lot to do “. According to the Austrian boss, however, F1 cannot afford to snub certain countries only because they are very distant from Western culture: “Do Saudi Arabia and some of the other countries in the Middle East share the same values ​​and culture that we have in Europe? No – concluded the Mercedes home manager – but I prefer to come here and shine the spotlight on the region so that it becomes a better place than to say: ‘I’m not going, I don’t want to hear about it’“.