Bulgaria will begin issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens from April 1. This was reported on Friday, March 15, at the embassy of the republic in Moscow.

“The submission of applications and subsequent issuance of Schengen visas will begin after April 1, 2024. The consular service of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in St. Petersburg will handle the submission of applications for Schengen visas,” the diplomatic mission quotes. TASS.

Tourists will be able to use short-term national visas type C issued until March 31, 2024 – with a period of stay in the country of up to 90 days – only for entry into the republic and for trips to Romania and Cyprus, the embassy clarified.

At the same time, long-term visas type D, issued before the same date, will allow short-term entry into other Schengen countries.

Earlier, on January 11, it was reported that Bulgaria and Romania will begin issuing short-term Schengen visas from April 1, tourists will be able to enter all countries that are members of the Schengen agreement through these states by plane or by sea.

On 31 December 2023, the EU decided to abolish border controls with Bulgaria and Romania at the sea and air borders. Inspections will cease on March 31, 2024. The decision was made unanimously, it was another step towards the integration of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area. Currently, 27 states are parties to the Schengen Agreement, where there is a unified border control system.