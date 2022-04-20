This Tuesday, just 24 hours after Reinaldo Rueda ceased to be the coach of the Colombian National Team, the deck of possible candidates began to sound in different media.

To the names of Marcelo Bielsa, Ricardo Gareca and Gustavo Alfaro, the most commented, were added a proposal from the renowned biologist and current rector of the University, EAN, Brigitte Baptiste.

“The time has come to think of a woman to lead the men’s soccer team in Colombia”Baptiste noted on Twitter.

Although the idea surprised many people on social networks, with the participation of women in elite soccer, There are more and more female coaches directing international football. In any case, there has not yet been an iconic case of success in any male team. In Colombia, for example, the women’s teams still do not lead women.

This is the global picture.

Women DT in the world

Women soccer players, the center of tension.

In colombia

According to FIFA, more than 13 million women practice the discipline in an organized manner. In Colombia, since 2017, there is the Women’s League. However, there are still many steps to take to achieve optimal professionalization.

For this year’s championship, only two women lead in local women’s football: Yinaris García, DT of Junior, and Diana Silva, coach of Cortuluá. Angie Vega, who worked as a technical assistant for Deportivo Cali last year, is the current coach of Antofagasta, a Chilean club.

Abroad

In the world, there are great soccer coaches. Martina Voss Tecklenburg, of the German women’s team, Pia Sundhage, coach of the Brazilian women’s team, Corinne Diacre, coach of the French women’s team, are three of the most prominent names. However, there is still no successful model experience of any woman managing in elite men’s football. Something that has happened in other sports, such as tennis. A few years ago, the experience of Amélie Mauresmo, a former French tennis player who worked as a coach for the British Andy Murray, one of the ‘top’ players of recent years, was among the most memorable.

