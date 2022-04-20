Málaga continues to prepare the visit of the Second Division leader, Eibar, to La Rosaledto (Saturday, 6:30 p.m.). This Wednesday’s session has had the absence of Genaro, who has been absent from work with his colleagues due to a viral process, as reported by the club itself. Initially, Pablo Guede hopes to have the pivot for the appointment against the armory teamalthough its presence will depend on how it evolves in the coming days.

Hicham, Pablo Chavarría and Adrián López continue in the infirmary. The three continue with the recovery processes of their respective injuries and will miss the match against one of the great candidates for promotion to First Division.

Conversely, they do point to available Jairo, Cufré, Lombán and Juande, who have accumulated a new training session with the group and, if Guede deems it appropriate, they may be in the weekend call. Another case will be that they land directly in eleven. At the club they don’t want to take any risks, especially with Juande, who joined his teammates at work during Easter but has had too many muscle injuries in recent months, including several relapses. All this invites caution.