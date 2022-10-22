Sunday, October 23, 2022
Colombia, mercilessly with Tanzania, see here the goals of the game

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in Sports
Linda Caycedo

Linda Caycedo

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Linda Caycedo

Quarterfinal match of the Women’s U-17 World Cup.

The Colombian National Team U-17 The women’s team takes the lead in the quarterfinal match of the U-17 World Cup, with a goal from Linda Caicedo.

Colombia faces Tanzania at this key stage, which has not been a great rival for those led by Carlos Paniagua.

Very early, the Colombians take the lead, with a goal from Caicedo, the great figure, at minute three of the game.

Caicedo scored his fourth with in this contest.

Jessica Munozheader, scores 2-0.

Gabriela Rodriguezfrom a penalty, scores 3-0.

Sports

