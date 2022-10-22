Colombia, mercilessly with Tanzania, see here the goals of the game

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caycedo
Colombian Football Federation
Linda Caycedo
Quarterfinal match of the Women’s U-17 World Cup.
October 22, 2022, 06:39 AM
The Colombian National Team U-17 The women’s team takes the lead in the quarterfinal match of the U-17 World Cup, with a goal from Linda Caicedo.
Colombia faces Tanzania at this key stage, which has not been a great rival for those led by Carlos Paniagua.
Very early, the Colombians take the lead, with a goal from Caicedo, the great figure, at minute three of the game.
Caicedo scored his fourth with in this contest.
Colombia 🇨🇴 go up 1-0 in the U17 WWC quarter final with an incredible team goal and a fantastic finish by phenom Linda Caicedo 💫🪄⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xL3lSpj92V
– Gabriel (@GespinaVelosa) October 22, 2022
Jessica Munozheader, scores 2-0.
Gabriela Rodriguezfrom a penalty, scores 3-0.
Goooooal for Colombia 3 and Tanzania 0 in the 35th minute Gabriela Rodríguez puts in the penalty. Bravo my selection if you can. Tanzania had a player sent off. pic.twitter.com/sIJ4iES1FV
– Juan Carlos Garcia (@garcia_jc581) October 22, 2022
Sports
October 22, 2022, 06:39 AM
