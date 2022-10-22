Colombia, mercilessly with Tanzania, see here the goals of the game

The Colombian National Team U-17 The women’s team takes the lead in the quarterfinal match of the U-17 World Cup, with a goal from Linda Caicedo.

Colombia faces Tanzania at this key stage, which has not been a great rival for those led by Carlos Paniagua.

Very early, the Colombians take the lead, with a goal from Caicedo, the great figure, at minute three of the game.

Caicedo scored his fourth with in this contest.

Caicedo scored with an incredible team goal and a fantastic finish at minute three.

Jessica Munozheader, scores 2-0.

Gabriela Rodriguezfrom a penalty, scores 3-0.

Gabriela Rodríguez scored from a penalty in the 35th minute. Tanzania had a player sent off.

