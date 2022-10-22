The first race of the Mugello weekend was enough for Andrea Kimi Antonelli to mathematically close the games and conquer the 2022 title of the Italian F4, thus repeating the victory obtained last week in the German series.

The PREMA driver could have run without taking too many risks thanks to the wide advantage in the standings over Alex Dunne and Rafael Camara, and instead he once again staged a real domination without leaving anything to his opponents.

The “cannibal” got off to a perfect start from pole, immediately putting a good margin on the Irishman from US Racing struggling with a very aggressive Ugo Ugochuwku at the start.

A long-distance fight with fast laps began between Antonelli and Dunne, but the duel between the Mercedes nursery driver and the Irishman was neutralized when at the end of Race 1 there were 18 minutes left following the multiple contact that took place at the exit dell’Arrabbiata 2 which involved, among others, Male, Bhirombakdi and Koolen.

The intervention of the marshals took a long time and when the safety car returned to the pit lane there were only 7 minutes to go.

At the restart Antonelli was simply perfect and immediately took off surprising Dunne who, once again, saw Ugochuwku threatening in the mirrors.

Kimi traveled the last laps with great coolness without ever committing any smudging and when he passed under the checkered flag he was able to celebrate not only the eleventh success of the season, but also the victory of the Italian champion title and the title reserved for rookies.

For Antonelli, the 2022 season was the definitive explosion after a decidedly unfortunate start. In fact, in the inaugural round of Imola, he was hit by bad luck, scoring only points in Race 3.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Team Prema Photo by: acisportitalia.it

The comeback began right from the next Misano appointment, when Kimi achieved his first seasonal success in Race 1, and from that moment the Bolognese talent made it clear to the sound of victories why Mercedes decided to bet on him from a very young age. .

“It has been an incredible season and I would not have been able to get these results without my team, my family and my fans” declared an enthusiastic Antonelli at the end of the race. “I am really happy. Now I’ll think about celebrating but my head is already on the next races tomorrow ”.

Against such a strong Kimi for Alex Dunne there was nothing to do. The Irishman, second under the checkered flag, has confirmed to be one of the most beautiful realities seen this season and the test done in recent weeks with the FDA makes it clear that in Maranello they have seen right on whom to bet.

The final stages of the race were particularly intense. At the restart it was Ugochuwku who was unable to better manage the pressure of Stenshorne and was relegated to fourth place only to be overtaken in the final laps by Charlie Wurz and Rafael Camara and thus finishing in sixth position.

Marcus Amand was also very good at taking advantage of the group re-grouping to mock Taylor Barnard and finish in eighth place ahead of the Englishman of PHM Racing and Brando Badoer.

Race 2 will be staged tomorrow morning at 9:55 am and as always will be streamed on Motorsport.com.