The men’s and women’s sprint teams lost the opportunity to win the welcome medal of the Posta Cycling Youth World Cup, which takes place in Cali.

The group of men made up of Francisco Jaramillo, Nicolás Olivera and Juan Diego Bautista lost third place with the Belgian team.

The same happened with the women, who fell into the definition with the Italian cast in a closed final.

However, in the qualifying heats, Stefany Cuadrado, Valeria Morales and Natalia Martínez set a time of 51.247 s, a time that became a new national record.

For her part, Australian Nicole Duncan won the first gold medal in the Junior World Track Championships on Wednesday by winning the scratch test, while China and Germany also won one gold each.

The scratch was a rough test because there were two crashes, one of them with four laps to go, in which the hopes of several riders of appearing on the podium were dashed.

In the World Cup, delegations from 46 countries compete for the gold, silver and bronze medals in 500 meter individual time trial, sprint, madison, individual pursuit, team pursuit, points race, keirin, team sprint, scratch, omnium, elimination and the kilometer.

This Thursday, two more days of this event will be held, which takes place at the Alcides Nieto Patiño velodrome.

