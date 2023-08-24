Governor Bogomaz announced the shelling of the village of Belaya Berezka in the Bryansk region

In the Bryansk region, the village of Belaya Berezka fell under the blow of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the head of the Russian border region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram-channel.

“There are no casualties. As a result of the shelling, the power supply was disrupted,” Bogomaz specified, adding that operational and emergency services are working at the site of the shelling.