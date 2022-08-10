The start of the season could not have been better. Colombia national team at the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica, the 0-1 win over the favorites Germany gives them the chance to dream of reaching the second round.

The group B match was intense, close, but the Colombians had better options to score.

(I hammered: the millionaire condition to Shakira to keep the children)

(Piqué can not enter Shakira’s house? The tense video picking up their children)

The only goal of the game came four minutes from the end, when Mariana Muñoz, who had entered minutes before, attacked the goal and made it 0-1.

close match

The truth is that this triumph is very important, Well, Germany came from being three times world champion (2004, 2010 and 2014)so the result is something extraordinary.

Linda Caicedo, as always, stood out, she was a figure. She was in charge of moving the Teutonic defense and even had a couple of scoring options, but she went blank.

The second half was much more even, the Germans sought to bring their rival close to the opposite goal and sometimes they succeeded. Those directed by Carlos Paniagua They were intelligent, they waited and they had options to score on the counterattack.

On some occasions the bad aim was the cause for not opening the scoring and on others the good Teutonic defense prevented the goal.



The Colombian goalkeeper, Natalia Giraldo, It was also important and responded to a couple of balls that had a goal stamp.

Paniagua sent Muñoz to the field, who in the end scored the goal of the Colombian triumph in his first outing in the World Cup.

The final minutes were heart-stopping, as Germany found themselves down and went in search of victory. Giraldo was key there, who avoided the fall of his fence.

(Colombia: watch Mariana Muñoz’s great goal, U-20 Women’s World Cup)

(Egan Bernal warms up engines: this would be his return date to competitions)

The next game, this Saturday at 6 pm against Mexico.

Sports