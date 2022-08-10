One of the groups that most marked the childhood of many adults was salserin, a youth salsa group that quickly became the favorite of many teenagers thanks to hits like “De sol a sol”, “Yo sin ti” and “Entre tú y yo”. Its members also gained a lot of popularity and became the dream of many fans throughout their various generations.

However, there was a new member who generated a lot of tenderness, the so-called ‘Bebé Salsero’ who performed the song of the same name. Tony Leon He was the second child to call himself that, but he was the most popular. Now, several years after his success, many are wondering what happened to him and what he is doing today.

Who is Toñito León, the ‘Salsero Baby’?

Anthony Oropeza Leon, better known as Toñito León and ‘Bebé Salsero’, is a singer, musician, composer, producer and dancer of Venezuelan origin. He was born in 1992 and is currently close to 30 years old.

Since he was a child, he had a strong musical influence from his grandfather, the famous Oscar D’León, who introduced him to salsa and forged him as a talented singer despite his young age.

His time at Salserin was very prominent. He was present when the group became a phenomenon throughout Latin America. In addition, he participated in the films and series that were created due to his success.

His unique nickname was something that marked him throughout his career, he even continues to call himself that and does not hesitate to highlight the importance that the song had for his artistic development.

“This song marked my life and that of many children. Grateful to my Salserin family for making me part of their history . To all my music brothers for guiding me being such a young child,” she recently wrote on her Instagram account.

The first ‘Baby Salsero’

Though Tony Leon it was the one that gained more popularity over the years, it was not the first ‘Baby Salsero’ that Salserin had. The little boy who adopted this pseudonym for the first time was Erasmus Huertawho joined the group when he was just 5 years old.

Although he left the ranks of the group, he did not move away from music. Currently, he is a musical director for various artists and also works as a professional drummer.

What happened to ‘Baby Salsero’?

Tony Leon did not leave out the music. In recent years, she has been able to forge her own name away from Salserin and with his own themes. He resides in Spain and tours Europe together with other artists.

At the end of 2021, he launched as a solo artist and announced the premiere of “Todo de ti”, with which he tried to resurface after going through difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As for his personal life, he is also in a very good stage. He maintains a relationship of almost two years with a Venezuelan model and actress named Alba Cammarano, to whom he dedicates romantic messages through social networks.

This is what Toñito León de Salserin currently looks like

Although his fans always remember him as the ‘Baby Salsero’, Tony Leon He has already changed that youthful image that characterized him years ago. This is what he looks like at 29 years old.

