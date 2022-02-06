Monday, February 7, 2022
Colombia finished fourth in the Copa America futsal

February 6, 2022
Colombia finished fourth in the Futsal America Cup

The tricolor team lost against Brazil in the game for third place.

The participation of the Colombian futsal team ended this Sunday with a defeat against Brazil. The team tried to harm the ‘verdeamarela’, but all their attempts were unsuccessful.

The Brazilian team was superior throughout the match and the scoreboard faithfully portrayed that difference. The game ended 3-0 thanks to goals from Ferrão, a Barcelona player, Bruno and João Victor.

Thus, Colombia remained in fourth place in the tournament and equaled his best result in the competition.

This afternoon Argentina will be playing against Paraguaythe local team, for the tournament title.

SPORTS

