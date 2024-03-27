The Colombia selection He left a very good image in the two games he played and won against Spain and Romania in the Fifa date. The national team defeated these two strong rivals who are preparing for the Euro Cup. In Romania they fall apart praise when they refer to the Colombian National Team.

The media Rumaniatv.net titled its report of the match like this: Romania – Colombia 2-3 in the friendly in Madrid. Hagi and Tănase saved the honor of the 'tricolors (in Romania they also call their team 'tricolor')'. In this way he emphasized the superiority of Colombia.

In the note he noted: “Romania suffered a lot in the first half, in which they did not even shoot at the rival goal and, in addition to the two goals conceded, they missed one more in several other situations. In the second half, the Colombians eliminated the important playersbut they still scored 3-0, so, in the end, the “tricolors” scored twice!”

The Romanian media added that “Colombia, on the other hand, is in dream shape. “The South Americans have not known the taste of failure for more than two years, since February 2022 (0-1 with Argentina).”

Jhon Arias celebrates his goal against Romania. Photo:AFP Share

For Romanian journalists, the changes made to the two teams helped the 'tricolors' come back at the end of the match and reduce the difference.

Romanian coach had already considered Colombia

Before the match against Colombia, Romanian coach Edi Iordănescu underlined the level of his rival: “Colombia is the fittest team in the world at the moment,” said the coach.

He further commented: “It was a useful test against Northern Ireland. I tried certain things, I verified certain things, I tried certain experiments (…) We will do the same against Colombia. We are talking about another level, Colombia is the fittest team in the world right now. It is a very efficient team, very well organized, with a lot of individual quality. They beat Spain, Brazil, Germany and it is no coincidence. I saw the games. This comes after 20 games without losing.”

Iordănescu's concept of Colombia was ratified in the friendly match. Colombia had a great first half and Lorenzo had the luxury of rotating the lineup in the second half. Romania woke up in the last minutes and scored two goals.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

You can also read: