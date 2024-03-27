Originally, it was going to be released on March 29, 2024. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third installment in this acclaimed animated film series. However, the film has been delayed indefinitely. Fortunately, this means we won't be seeing Miles Morales this year, since the short is now available The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story completely free on YouTube.

That's right, right now you can access the official Sony Pictures Entertainment account and enjoy The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story without paying a single cent. The animated short lasts just over seven minutes, and focuses on Miles dealing with a serious mental problem.

In this short film, Miles has to face his responsibilities as a friend, student, son and, above all, being Spider-Man. Overwhelmed by pressure, our protagonist experiences a panic attack, which causes his anxiety and fears to manifest. To defeat them he has to learn to ask for help, which can be as brave an act as protecting the city.

This work is part of an alliance between Sony Pictures Animation and the foundation of Kevil Love, famous basketball player, which wants to give greater exposure to mental health, and seeks to stop asking for help from being taboo. This is what Jarelle Dampier, director of this short, commented on the matter:

“Miles represents many of us who do the best we can in our daily lives. We often don't realize everything we've been through until our own body forces us to become aware of its experience. “My intention is that 'The Spider Within' can spark deeper conversations between friends and family about their own mental health journeys, and I hope it feels like a love letter to those who love Miles Morales.”

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story It takes place after the events of the first film, but before Across the Spider-Verse, and is a personal journey, rather than an important piece in the saga that Sony has presented to us. Unfortunately, We don't know when we will see Miles Morales again.

As you already know, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse suffered an indefinite delay, so the closing of this trilogy could reach movie theaters in two or more years. For now, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story It is now available for free on YouTube. On related topics, Zendaya confirms his return as MJ in the MCU's Spider-Man 4. Likewise, Nicolas Cage would be Spider-Man Noir in a live action series of this character.

It's good to see that Sony is doing what it can to improve awareness of mental health, and in an extremely engaging way. While this short is not crucial to understanding the Spider-Verse trilogy, it could be the arachnid's most important work for many people.

