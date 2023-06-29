Colombia dominated boxing at the Central American and Caribbean Games of El Salvador, with the anticipated title, after obtaining last night, at the closing of this edition, five gold medals, three of them in the female branch. First title in the history of the country in this sport in Games.

In the male category, Yuberjen Martinez he won the Dominican Yunior Alcántara by decision, and obtained gold in the 51 kilograms.

Yuberjen Martinez from Colombia celebrates.

Yilmar González also won the gold: first he defeated the world runner-up Saidel Horta, from Cuba, and last night he finished off with the Olympic runner-up from Rio, the Venezuelan Yoel Finol.

The third Colombian in the ring was Jhonatan Arboleda who took the silver after falling with the Mexican Marco Verde. Then, in 80 kilos, Jhojan Caicedo fell against the Dominican Cristian Pinales.

In 92 kilograms, Marlon Hurtado lost to the Olympic champion, Julio la Cruz, from Cuba.

Cristian Salcedo was also silver when he fell with the Cuban Fernando Arzola.

Colombia wins for the first time in boxing, with 5 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze. Colombia had never achieved five gold medals in boxing at the Games. And he had never reached nine finals. The record was in Barranquilla 2018, with eight.

Second, Dominican (2 gold and 4 silver) and third Cuba (2 gold and 2 silver).. — Estewil Quesada (@EstewilQ) June 29, 2023

Colombian happiness in the dressing room for the great triumph of Yilmar González, who first defeated the world runner-up Saidel Horta, from Cuba, and today finished off with the Olympic runner-up from Rio, the Venezuelan Yoel Finol. pic.twitter.com/laQgPr0YA5 — Estewil Quesada (@EstewilQ) June 29, 2023

The golden journey began with the women. The three Colombians who reached the finals climbed to the top of the podium. The first was Ingrit Valencia, one of the cards that the Colombian delegation was betting on to reach a new gold. She and she did it in great detail, in the 54-kilogram category, defeating Aylin Jamez, born in Guatemala, but who competes with the Centro Caribe Sports flag, due to her country’s Olympic committee suspension . Ingrit’s victory was by unanimous decision.

The second to get gold was Yeni Arias, in the 57 kilogram category. She defeated the Dominican Estefany Almánzar in the final match, by split decision. She had already beaten the same rival in the last edition, when Arias won the silver medal. The closing of the gold bath was for Angie Paola Valdez, in the 60 kilograms category. The lightweight world runner-up defeated Jessica Muñoz of the Dominican Republic in the title match.

