From: Andrew Schmid

Quo vadis, Union? Merkur editor Mike Schier comments on the situation in the CDU/CSU.

The Union is looking for itself – and draws the wrong conclusions. In his commentary, Mike Schier shows the way out of the conservative dilemma.

The CDU and CSU are asking themselves why they benefit so little from frustration with the traffic light government. And why is the AfD gaining strength instead? The complete helplessness is shown in Friedrich Merz’s realization that one must now show a “clear edge” against the “main opponent”: the Greens. As if there hadn’t been a dispute over heating, gender and air-conditioning stickers over the past six months.

The Union should position itself as a conservative government alternative

No, the way out of the conservative dilemma must be different. The CDU is already doing it with its work on the new basic program, only it still sells it insufficiently. Instead of getting into each of Bild newspaper and social networks, should the party position itself as a solid, conservative government alternative in the best sense of the word. With answers to big questions about the lack of housing and skilled workers, climate protection, poverty in old age and pensions as well as suitable regulation for artificial intelligence. And it is best to back each topic with credible minds – which could then lead to an almost logical shadow cabinet before the election.

A lot of it doesn’t make quick headlines at first. But as election day approaches, many citizens reflect on which parties and people they trust most in a complex world. Neither Angela Merkel nor Olaf Scholz became chancellors because they had bold theses and the greatest tweets.