The Colombian National Team he was trained, and that is the most important thing, playing, testing, staging, with that heavy shirt, new players, in the absence of the main ones. And that new team tied against USA0-0, in an international friendly played this Saturday.

The technician Nestor Lawrence He was able to see players from the local league on stage, others from the MLS who asked for clues, others from other parts that he almost never sees up close. And he took his conclusions to see which one can be used for the real team.

The best of Colombia

This Selection showed positive things, such as desire, aggressiveness at times, a good dynamic, at times. players like Jordan Campuzano, Yilmar Velásquez, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and the center Alexis Perez They stood out. Not so much the already more seasoned attackers as

Colombia vs. USA.

The United States created the best chances in the first half, and there Montero was confident, avoiding the goal on two occasions, with good saves.

The second part was flat, both teams moved their benches, took the opportunity to look at other players, to refresh the rosters, but intensity as such, there was no more; Aggression, neither.

The steering wheel Yilmar Velasquez, from Pereira, He was the one who guided the team in a permanent round trip, with power and a great panorama of the field. He left a very pleasant presentation.

Collectively, Colombia tried to maintain an idea of ​​control with quick transitions, without much output on the wings, they missed more of Fabra’s presence. In defence, the team suffered when the Americans attacked with speed or through through passes, and on the wing. The Llinás-Pérez center-back pair did not clash.

In the end, a goalless tie that served to broaden the spectrum of players. Some showed that they can take the step, others still lack. Colombia, under the command of Lorenzo, remains undefeated.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

