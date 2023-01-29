Mexico.- After Laura Zapata received countless critics for having abused filters that he uses in the photographs that he publishes through his social mediafinally broke the silence and went out to silence all those people who have spoken about her.

We must remember that a few days ago, Laura shared on her profile instagram a photograph where you can see that she is using filters with the naked eye, causing Internet users to start making fun of her.

The famous Mexican actress said that currently all people use filters to retouch her photographs on the Internet, so she is no different from others.

After the 66-year-old artist had a meeting with the media, she returned to the subject where she was attacked on social networks, assuring that filters were created to be usedand that today are a great tool to help everyone look better in their photos.

“Of course, my love, why did they make them? Do you use or not? Me too, why not? Me with more reason, if I dedicate myself to this, ”she said.

In addition to this comment, the antagonist of Mexican soap operas urged that she does not care what they say about the abusive use of filters in her images, determining that they are her social networks and that she is free to share everything she wants.

“And? I put them how I feel like it, because I feel like it, because I buy them, because they are mine and my face and my career are very important, ”she said.

Also, the actress spoke about the possibility of undergoing a plastic surgeryemphasizing that he does not have time to carry out such an intervention because he has a busy work schedule.

“What time? I have no time. Right now, I’ll come back, rest for a little while, and go to Colombia and then I’ll go back to Peru. Right now I am seeing another very interesting job proposal, ”she explained.

Finally, the famous made it clear that she did not want to talk about the problems she currently has with one of her colleagues, Lucía Méndez, but she did state that she regrets that there are people who speak out of “envy”, emphasizing women.

“It’s okay, they live on it, (they speak) from courage, envy. The bigger you get, the higher you fly, the smaller they see you. I am not going to talk about people who do not interest me and who do not have the quality for me to talk about that person. They say that a woman’s worst enemy is another woman, what nonsense, that level of spiritual, ethical, moral development,” he concluded with the statement.