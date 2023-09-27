The 2027 Pan American Games which were awarded to Barranquilla They are still in suspense. They depend on the decision of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, who will ultimately make the decision whether to do them or not.

It is unofficially stated that the Government would say yes under the new condition of holding the Games as part of an initiative “to unite the Atlantic coast, the Colombian Caribbean coast”, so that they would not be held in Barraquilla as the only venue, and would be expanded to Cartagena, Santa Marta, San Andrés and Montería.

It would be unheard of

The idea has its logic, but it does not seem practical or viable: just look, on a scale, at what happens with the National games, which have been carried out for years in various locations and with a thousand problems.

Today there is uncertainty so that Armenia, Pereira and Manizales The next fairs, which must open on November 11, comply with the construction and stage adaptation schedule.

And if President Petro imposes his idea, then let’s get to work: Games on the Caribbean coast. And if he does not impose it, then we have to hold the Games in Barranquilla… But Colombia cannot lose the venue of the 2027 Pan American Games! It’s not possible!

They have to be done for sports development, since getting the venue is already quite a title, and to comply with the word given and the documentation signed as a country.

Next October 29th will be the deadline Panama Sports He gave him to pay all the arrears and guarantee the completion, otherwise they will remove the headquarters.

“In the event of not fully complying with the aforementioned contract, Panam Sports, without prior notice, terminates the contract with the host city and the organization of the Games,” says the entity.

Hard blow for the country

In itself, the current non-compliance alone is unusual and it is incredible that Colombia is going to lose the most important sporting event on the continent. The affirmative decision should have been made a long time ago.

Giving up the Games would be another hard blow for Colombian sports. Losing the Pan American Games would be, after not making the 1986 World Cup, the most serious thing that would happen to the sporting country. It doesn’t even compare to having lost half the headquarters of the Copa América 2021.

The Pan American Games are the most important Games on the continent after the Olympics. It is not an intercollegiate competition. Being the headquarters is a serious commitment and it is not fair that at this time of the year there is still a lot of uncertainty.

The Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez, and the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, during the meeting held in Bogotá. Photo: Courtesy Communications Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla

The last important tournaments in Colombia were the Central American and Caribbean Games Cartagena 2006 and Barranquilla 2018.



Cali It hosted the Pan American Games in 1971 and today, 52 years later, the country is about to lose the venue. Saying no, whatever the reason, would be unprecedented and unforgivable for national sport.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel